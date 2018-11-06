One of the biggest political questions at the local and state level was whether Democratic incumbent Rudy Salas of Bakersfield could hold off Republican Justin Mendes of Hanford, who Salas defeated in the June primary by a scant few dozen votes in the race for the 32nd Assembly District.
That question was still hanging over the election Tuesday night. With 79.9 percent of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m., Salas was leading slightly over Mendes with 50.6 percent of the vote — just 390 votes more than Mendes.
Salas, the Democratic incumbent, has served six years in office. He voted against the gas tax, a move that angered the Democratic leadership. As a result, he was removed from his chairmanship of the committee that oversees professional licensing across the state.
Salas has made something of a name for himself fighting Valley Fever, a chronic problem in the southern valley. He introducing several bills targeting better treatment and he led the charge to secure $8 million in funding to beat the disease.
Mendes, who has served as the mayor of Hanford and was a top aide to Congressman David Valadao, has made an issue out of an unsatisfactory phone call to an allegedly dismissive Salas staffer about a registered sex offender living next door to his children's daycare provider. Salas subsequently introduced a bill addressing the proximity to day care issue.
Mendes has criticized Salas' support of the cap-and-trade bill and his vote for the sanctuary state law. But both agree, to a substantial degree, on matters like water quality and reliability, education and business regulation.
As the outcome of the race remained uncertain Tuesday night, the difference between the two candidates seemed nearly as close at the vote count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.