Kern County Board of Supervisors 2nd District
Incumbent Zack Scrivner is likely to keep his seat on the board, according to the Kern County Elections Office.
Scrivner was leading by 45.13 percent as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, with 104 of 162 precincts reporting. Teacher Whitney Weddell was a distant second with 28.18 percent while ranch manager Dalmas Bunn ranked third with 18.77 percent of the vote.
Parks equipment operator Michael Biglay only earned 7.92 percent of the vote.
Kern County Board of Supervisors 3rd District
Incumbent Supervisor Mike Maggard is expected to get another term.
Maggard was leading with 55.56 percent of the vote, with 77 of 110 precincts reporting. Fire Captain Jeff Heinle had 44.44 percent of the vote.
Maggard has served three terms on the board.
Bakersfield City Council Ward 1
Incumbent Willie Rivera is expected to get a second term.
Rivera scored 41.24 percent of the vote with 30 of 36 precincts reporting. Despite some late-minute controversy regarding possible voter fraud, Cal State Bakersfield graduate Gilberto De La Torre was a distant second with 31.72 percent. Retired contractor and longtime community organizer Marvin Dean was third with 27.04 percent.
Bakersfield City Council Ward 3
Ken Weir will begin his fourth term on the City Council next year after getting most of the vote.
Weir was ahead with 79.18 percent with 40 of 47 precincts reporting while his challenger, entrepreneur Salvador Lopez-Willingham, had just 20.82 percent.
Weir has served on the City Council since 2006. With a new term, he wants to continue to help clean up the city’s finances, especially as they relate to the California Public Employees' Retirement System. The city is facing steep pension cost increases over the next several years.
Bakersfield City Council Ward 4
Vice Mayor Bob Smith will also serve third term on the council.
Smith earned 80.07 percent of the vote with 33 of 43 precincts reporting. Smith’s challenger, retired oil field worker and welder Ernest Oliver, had 19.93 percent of the vote. Oliver largely ran to oppose the county’s sales tax measure.
Bakersfield City Council Ward 7
Incumbent Chris Parlier earned 100 percent of the vote with 27 of 32 precincts reporting, having run unopposed in his bid for a second term. His priorities for a new term include public safety and bringing business development to Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.