POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Newsom to visit Bakersfield on Tuesday

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic candidate for governor of California, is coming to Kern County to stump for a candidate named Cox.
No, not that Cox.
Newsom, who is facing Republican businessman John Cox in the Nov. 6 election, will be in Bakersfield to support congressional candidate T.J. Cox.
Newsom, the state's lieutenant governor, will visit Tuesday, exactly one week from Election Day, at the Kern Inyo & Mono Labor Council office, 200 W. Jeffrey St., in Bakersfield, according to T.J. Cox's campaign.
T.J. Cox, a Democrat from Fresno, is looking to unseat Republican incumbent David Valadao of Hanford in California's 21st Congressional District race.
Newsom is expected to speak at 6 p.m.
The “Yes on 10” Bus, touring California to promote a “yes" vote on Proposition 10, which would extend decisions on rent control to the local level, will be visiting Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin on Friday.
"Everyone should have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home," proponents said in a news release. "Corporate landlords are pushing working-class families out of our cities, out of our state, or onto the streets. Proposition 10 will give local communities the opportunity to decide how to protect renters in ways that make sense in our neighborhoods."
￼The “Yes on 10” Rally will start at the Liberty Bell, 1415 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield, at noon. It will move to Lamont, on Bear Mountain Boulevard, at 1:30 p.m., and then to Arvin's Main Street at 3 p.m. Exact locations in Lamont and Arvin are yet to be determined.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation is among the primary organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.