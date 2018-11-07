For the first time in two decades, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees will have two female trustees on the board.
Voters Tuesday chose two retired teachers, Cynthia Brakeman and Janice Graves, to fill two of the three seats up for grabs on the five-member board. Incumbent Bryan Batey ran unopposed and will retain his seat.
Brakeman upset Area 1 incumbent Mike Williams, winning 53 percent of the vote versus Williams' 47 percent. Graves, meanwhile, had a surprise victory over Jenifer Pitcher and Bryan Colebrook, two conservatives making their first bids for elective office. Graves captured 46 percent of the vote, while Pitcher garnered 28 percent and Colebrook took 26 percent.
Connie Wattenbarger and Sandra Serrano were both on the board from 1994 to 1998. Prior to that, the last time two women served on the KHSD board was from 1899 to 1901.
(1) comment
Good. I found Jenifer Pitcher's ad campaign pretty distasteful. She thought negative ads and huge pink posters all over town would be enough to make people ignore the fact that she has no qualifications to be on a school board. Not to mention the fact that she prominently displayed "CONSERVATIVE" in bold letters for a non-political position. Jan Graves and her daughter have probably taught half of this town's kids how to swim. Those connections run deep!
