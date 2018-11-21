TJ Cox, the Democratic candidate for the 21st Congressional District seat, pulled within 447 votes — four-10ths of a percentage point — of Congressman David Valadao on Wednesday.
Cox picked up 522 more votes than Valadao in the latest vote count update from Fresno County.
Kern County election officials say they'll have an update of their own on Monday.
“This recent update keeps us on track to win," Cox spokesman Phillip Vander Klay said in a written statement.
Democrats have already won six of the seven Republican-held seats they had targeted in California. A Cox victory would give them a seven-seat sweep.
Kern County still has 11,465 votes to process and count — not all, of course, will be for Valadao's 21st Congressional District — but Fresno County has about 15,200 remaining; Tulare County has almost 8,000, and Kings County has 1,750, and all are at least partially the 21st's.
Of the 14,800 newly counted ballots in Fresno County, about 5,300 were in the 21st.
