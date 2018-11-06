Both Kern County and Bakersfield voters rejected two 1 percent sales tax measures on the ballot, county voters decisively so.
With all precincts reporting in, 52 percent of voters opposed the city sales tax, Measure N, and 48 were in favor.
On the county's side, 67 percent of residents voted against Measure I compared to 33 percent that voted in favor.
"We’re between a rock and a hard spot, but we’ll do the best we can," said Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who first proposed the county sales tax to the Board of Supervisors. "We’ll go to work tomorrow, we’ll roll our sleeves up, and we’ll try to figure out how we’re going to deal with this over the next several months."
The two sales tax measures, which would have raised both taxes from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, were sold to voters as cures for the ills facing both the city of Bakersfield and Kern County.
With Measure N, city officials said they could hire 100 additional police officers to reduce response times and provide additional services for the citizens of the city.
Measure I came as a response to Measure N. Youngblood proposed the sales tax increase by saying he worried that the deputies from the Sheriff’s Office would leave for the higher salaries of BPD if the city went on a hiring spree.
He said the county needed the sales tax in order to alleviate a shortage of deputies with low morale.
City officials have said that city services have been reduced over the years, and will continue to shrink without additional revenue from the sales tax.
Sharpen your pencils and start cutting, Supervisors/Council Members.
Almost nobody working in the private sector gets a pension anymore. Show us voters that the City/County are serious about MASSIVE pension reform, and we might be willing to discuss giving them a tax increase to get us out of the hole that 30 years of bad governance and sweetheart union deals have dug.
This outcome was a no-brainier. This outcome is clear evidence that our civic leaders including paid administrative staff do not have their fingers on the public pulse. We don't want to be lied to about a measure that by intent was earmarked already to pay for lofty pensions that we the public don't get.
Well, you sound like a liberal, so you better man/woman up, buy a gun, and protect your family, because law enforcement isn’t coming to save you. Nor with your response, should they want to.
I think you misunderstand Richard. Liberals fix everything with tax increases. The citizens of this city and county love our law enforcement men and women. It is very apparent to every working stiff out here in the private sector that the retirement packages promised to firemen, policemen, and sheriff are unsustainable. We in the private sector defer income in IRAs or 401ks usually invested in the stock market, bonds or money markets. These investments are exposed to market risk. Their value goes up and down. Pensions (not a payroll deferment) are a promise made with no regard to market risk, and that my friend is not reality. I personally think adjustments must be made to retiree payouts to keep the moneys in these pensions solvent. When you can retire at 50 and get 80-90% of pay especially when you stack hours at the end of your career I think you can probably find some way to make up a reasonable adjustment just like the rest of us do. That is not a liberal progressive thing to do, it is a reasonable thing to do.
God bless.
