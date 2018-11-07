One day after Democrats wrested control of Congress away from Republicans, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wasted no time in launching a bid for the role of minority leader, Politico reported Wednesday.
But the Bakersfield Republican already faces a challenge from his right, although McCarthy and his allies believe he will win this race handily, Politico reported. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of the founders of the House Freedom Caucus, has already announced he is running for minority leader.
In a letter sent to other House Republicans on Wednesday, McCarthy suggested the Election Day loss on his watch could also be reversed under his leadership in the minority. There was no hint that McCarthy viewed Tuesday's loss as a national referendum on President Donald Trump's first two years in office. Rather, he doubled-down on his support of the president.
"Today is a difficult day. Our members competed hard across the country. But after months of enduring nonstop biased attacks and unprecedented liberal resources, we came short of defying history and holding the House," McCarthy said in the letter. "Even so, we should not let last night’s results diminish the great gains President Trump and our majority have delivered.
"I helped build a majority from a deeper hole than this and I have what it takes to do it again," McCarthy continued. "That is why I have decided to run for Republican Leader and humbly ask for your support."
As GOP lawmakers began to assess the magnitude of the Election Day loss, Jordan made it clear McCarthy won't take the minority leader position without a fight.
"I plan to run for minority leader," Jordan said in a HillTV interview.
Both Jordan and McCarthy are Trump allies. McCarthy is close to Trump and speaks with him on a near-daily basis, Politico said. Trump, however, also fawns over Jordan, a conservative darling and TV star who aggressively defends the president at every turn.
Now that we officially live in the "Peoples Republic of California" who cares who leads the minority. Kevin is a nice enough chap who has brought us some bacon but he can't be a Republican and represent his district and California. The thought of that having to endure that "hair brained" Pelosi and Maxine Waters as Financial Services chair makes me want to vomit. The good news is that we will never see the likes of Newsom, Harris, Feinstein anywhere near Kern County. We have 7,000 illegals headed our way. Better "arm up folks", its going to be "self-defense" hunting season.
So, it's BATTLE ROYALE between the Greco Roman stylings of Jim Jordan and the deceptive speed and upper cut of Kevin mcCarthy, both serious cage match contenders in their own right. We've seen Jordans all out Greco Romano style on the mats before and he's best in a pinch. Then there is Kevins speed and tenacity and that all powerful upper cut nobody see's coming/ A MATCH OF TITANS! Who will it be? BATTLE ROYALE 2019!!! SEE IT LIVE! Now, hand the gavel to that dinosaur and lets get to BATTLE ROYALE 2019!!! A CAGE MATCH TO END ALL CAGE MATCHES! Hey, ya gotta keep a sense of humor in times like these.
"One day after Democrats wrested control of Congress away from Republicans," LAST TIME I CHECKED THERE ARE TWO CHAMBERS IN CONGRESS AND OF THE TWO THE MORE POWERFUL-THE SENATE, REMAINS IN GOP CONTROL. SO AGAIN ONE DAY AFTER WHAT? AFTER ONE OF THE TWO CHAMBERS- THE HOUSE TURNED OVER. THE OTHER CHAMBER IS STILL GOP TERRITORY WHICH MEANS ALL JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS ROLL RIGHT ON UNIMPEDED INCLUDING A POSSIBLE THIRD SCOTUS PICK ACCORDING TO ALL ACCOUNTS OUT OF WASHINGTON. JUST TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT. NOT EXACTLY THE TSUNAMI ADVERTISED, JUST ANOTHER DIVIDED CONGRESS-AGAIN.
@Citizen Kane - Haha, your comment essentially boils down to: "Nobody even cares about the House anyway!" Did you type that why sticking your tongue out like a 5 year old? Amazing. The House and Senate represent two different types of political animals. The House reflects local races and is largely a predictor of where national politics is heading, which, in this case, is more liberal (just like after Obama, it was red). And with the House's investigative power now secured, be ready for the real details of the shady stuff happening in that White House to be exposed. I hope to god it's nothing, but I'm pretty sure that's not true...
There's always that pesky 60 vote rule in the Senate that always seems to stiffel the Senate. Forces it to negotiate with the House
