The City of Bakersfield may yet see a sales tax increase. Measure N, the ballot measure to increase the sales tax 1 percent, appeared to be within just 14 votes of passing late Monday following another update from Kern County Elections.
50.01 percent of voters opposed the sales tax increase and 49.99 were in favor after the latest update posted Monday afternoon. That's 45,576 votes opposed and 45,563 votes in favor. The measure needs a simple majority to win. The county continues to count ballots but it's not clear at this point how many remain.
On Election Night, results showed the measure failing by more than 1,500 votes.
"We're monitoring the election count... and it's kind of a remarkable circumstance," said City Manager Alan Tandy, noting that out of more than 90,000 votes cast it has come down to just more than a dozen votes.
But results could change in the coming days as more ballots are counted.
With Measure N, city officials said they could hire 100 additional police officers, recreate a staff to promote economic development, tackle homelessness and restore firefighters cuts that happened several years ago.
