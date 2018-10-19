POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Bakersfield Chamber's PAC endorses Salas

The Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce's Political Action Committee has endorsed Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, for re-election in his 32nd Assembly District race against challenger Justin Mendes because of Salas' “proven, pro-business track record,” the chamber's PAC said in a press release Friday.
Salas is a candidate that “is the right choice to look out for business interests” because he has “the necessary experience to fight for common sense policies, which would support economic growth and job development locally,” said BCCPAC chairman Keith Brice.
In his previous three terms, Salas has successfully fought to support job growth and workforce development through legislation and securing investments in the state budget, the PAC statement said.
In 2017, Salas fought to save $15.4 million for career technical education programs that fund programs like FFA and other workforce development programs that provide students with the skills necessary to be successful in today’s workforce, the statement said.
Salas is being challenged by Mendes, a Republican and Hanford city councilman. The election is Nov. 6.-
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux have announced their support for Congressman David Valadao, who is seeking reelection to California's 21st Congressional District.
"Congressman David Valadao understands the obstacles facing local law enforcement when it comes to keeping our communities safe," Youngblood said in a statement. "His responsiveness and accessibility make him a key partner in protecting Kern County. "
Valadao is being challenged by Fresno Democrat T.J. Cox.
