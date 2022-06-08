Counting continues at Kern Elections Division

A majority of Kern ballots from election night have been counted, but a sizable amount of votes remain outstanding Wednesday and could affect outcomes for candidates separated by a thin margin, according to the county elections office.
“The closer the race, the more likely there could be changes,” Mary Bedard, Kern County’s registrar of voters, said Wednesday. She noted even a gaping difference in percentage points by candidates could tighten once every single ballot is counted.
Hotly contested local races include the 3rd District seat for the board of supervisors. None of the three candidates vying for the seat secured a majority.
Bedard said Wednesday about 60 percent of votes have been tabulated. By Monday, her office had received about 55,000 mail-in ballots. The latest update on KernVote.com includes results from about 27,000 of the 55,000 ballots collected, as well as votes from in-person poll sites. It was last updated at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Bedard said “a lot” of mail-in ballots came in Tuesday though, adding she does not have an official tally for those yet.
Ballots that are postmarked by election day have seven days to reach the office, she said. Provisional and conditional ballots must also be counted.
“There’s a tremendous amount of vote-by-mail still to be done,” Bedard said.
However, Bedard added updated numbers could come Thursday because she must report some statistics to the California Secretary of State’s office by then. Elections must be certified within 30 days, which is mandated by the state.
“We hope to get them done as soon as we can, but it can take a couple of weeks to process all these ballots,” Bedard said.
The county elections office has come under some scrutiny for its slow processes. A lone elections observer sat outside a processing room Wednesday afternoon and said ballot tabulation took too long.
“It’s unacceptable,” the observer called out to a Californian reporter and photographer getting a tour of the elections office.
The Kern Elections Division did receive a grant to get more equipment, Bedard said. Better workflows to maximize efficiency are also being used. Some equipment has not been implemented yet, Bedard noted, and she hopes it will be by November.
Election workers trained to pinpoint inconsistencies in signatures will pore over ballots to ensure they match with their files, Bedard said. She hopes equipment which also scrutinizes signatures will be inputted by November.
To ensure secure elections, voting machines are certified by state and federal guidelines. California requires local offices to also test equipment before it's used, Bedard said. Elections workers will also randomly choose 1 percent of precincts to hand count ballots and ensure those numbers match with tabulated results.
“We’ve never encountered any tabulation errors when we have done that 1 percent manual tally,” Bedard said.