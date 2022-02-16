Political notebook: Porterville farmer David Shepard announces run for state Senate

Porterville farmer David Shepard is running as a Republican for state Senate District 16, a newly drawn district without an incumbent.
“Four generations ago, my family came to the Central Valley in search of work and opportunity. They found it here and were able to provide a better life for our family. It is humbling to announce my campaign to represent our home in the state Senate," Shepard said in the announcement. "I love the Central Valley and am running for state Senate because I am tired of Sacramento politicians cutting off our water supply, releasing criminals onto the streets and playing politics with our children's education. As your state senator, I will stand up to Sacramento and be a voice for the hard working families of the Central Valley."
Shepard comes from a long line of Central Valley farmers. He supervises the table-grape operations at E.W. Merritt Farms, on land that was purchased by his great-grandfather. He said the great-grandfather on the other side of his family moved from Mexico to the outskirts of Bakersfield as a migrant worker.
“David Shepard understands the needs of Central Valley families and will be a fierce advocate for public safety in Sacramento. He has my full support for State Senate,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a statement.
He said in his announcement he is a first-generation college graduate, who attended Porterville College before graduating from UCLA.
SD 16 includes south Bakersfield and northwestern Kern County along with Porterville, parts of Visalia, Tulare, Kingsburg and all of Kings County.
He joins former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, Kern County Public Health Project Specialist Imelda Ceja and civil rights attorney Rob Fuentes, who have all previously announced their candidacy for the office.
Laura Avila announces candidacy for Assessor-Recorder
Assistant Assessor-Recorder Laura Avila has announced she will run for the top position in the upcoming election.
The 15-year veteran of the Assessor’s Office seeks to replace her boss, Jon Lifquist, who has announced he will retire when his term ends at the beginning of next year.
“I look forward to continuing to work hard for the tax payers of Kern County,” Avila said in a campaign announcement. “I love this community and will work tirelessly to make sure that all tax payers of Kern are equally assessed under the numerous and complicated tax laws we deal with each day. With all the challenges of the last two years, I’ve learned that we need to be able to immediately adapt to new problems and situations. Our office has begun to do that and I am excited to see how we can grow and continue to adapt new technologies and procedures designed to better serve the tax payers of Kern County. There is a lot of work to be done, but I am ready to get to it.”
She has secured the endorsement of Lifquist, who has served as the Assessor-Recorder since 2014.
“I’ve worked with Laura for years, trusting her over time with increasingly important responsibilities,” he said in a statement. “She has always exceeded expectations. Laura is a problem-solver dedicated to fairness and efficiency, a strong leader and gifted administrator. I believe Kern County would be wise to make Laura its next Assessor-Recorder.”
Bruno Amato drops out
Actor Bruno Amato has suspended his campaign for California’s 23rd Congressional District, saying redistricting left him with “no viable path forward.”
Amato sought to unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, whose conduct following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Amato frequently criticized.
“It was ALWAYS going to be an uphill battle to compete as a Democrat in a VERY Red district against someone who is bankrolled by big corporations and wealthy donors with tens of millions, but the hope was always that redistricting would provide a more level playing field,” Amato said in an announcement. "Sadly, the exact opposite occurred, grossly protecting the incumbent.”
Amato’s decision leaves McCarthy with only one challenger, Fairfax Elementary teacher Marisa Wood.