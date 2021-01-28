Here’s a look at the week that was for Kern County politicians: where they went, legislation they proposed and what they said in response to the events of the day.
During a blustery week back home, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, took a trip to the Sunshine State to meet with its newest private citizen, former President Donald Trump. On the agenda were the midterm elections. In a statement, McCarthy said that Trump was committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022.
“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on,” McCarthy said.
“A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation,” he continued. “Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped.”
The 2020 election was also on the agenda.
“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans,” McCarthy said in the statement. “We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country.”
•••
During his trip to Florida, McCarthy also visited Miami to meet with Mayor Francis Suarez. A part of their conversation about the current business climate in their respective states was posted on YouTube.
“(California) created Silicon Valley and we did it through the universities through entrepreneurship,” McCarthy told Suarez. “But why are the companies now leaving? But it’s not just big companies now leaving — it’s my neighbors. I’m losing my neighbors and small businesses because they can’t survive in California.”
•••
Republican Chris Mathys, a former Fresno city councilman, has announced his intention to challenge Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, in the 21st Congressional District.
The Fresno businessman put Valadao’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump as a point of emphasis in his announcement. In his statement, Mathys calls Valadao a “traitor” and says that he is appalled by Valadao’s “betrayal of his supporters and our Republican values when he voted with Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats to impeach our President Donald Trump.”
Mathys owns Mercey Ranch in Firebaugh, and operates Oro Financial in Fresno, according to a news release from his office. He’s also a licensed real estate broker in California, New Mexico and Wyoming.
During the last election cycle, he ran in the Republican primary in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District for the seat now held by his Republican opponent Yvette Herrell.
•••
Valadao was named the co-chair on the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. He affirmed Armenia as a nation so many of his constituents know and love. He trumpeted his own past support and Armenian-American advocacy for a formal resolution recognizing the United States’ record on the Armenian Genocide.
In his first statement as a co-chair, Valadao called on Azerbaijani forces to end their aggression against Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh. He called on the Biden administration to strengthen relationships between the United States, Armenia and Artsakh.
“I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress on this issue and other issues of importance to the Armenian-American community as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues,” his statement read.
Valadao will work on the bipartisan caucus alongside co-chairs Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J.; Congressman Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.; Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; and Vice-Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
•••
State Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, joined a bipartisan group calling for an oversight hearing in response to a state audit on the Employment Development Department. The audit found more than $10 billion in fraudulent claims being paid out, including nearly $1 billion to incarcerated individuals. The report noted that there were many signs during the Great Recession that the department was ill-prepared to handle such a large-volume event, and that the department failed to address these issues. Grove said she was introducing legislation to address some of these issues, and she called on local district attorneys to prosecute the fraud.
“While unemployed Californians weren’t receiving the assistance they desperately needed, Governor Newsom allowed one of the biggest fraud schemes in American history to take place so convicted murderers, rapists, and fraudsters could collect billions in unemployment benefits,” Grove said in a statement issued Thursday.
•••
State Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, introduced a law that would establish an independent, non-partisan ombudsperson who reviews denied records requests. This position would serve as a referee on whether the state agency has legitimate grounds for denying the request. Without AB 343, the public has no recourse other than to file a lawsuit. Fong said that he did this in light of the turmoil at the EDD.
“State agencies should not be able to freely deny public records requests and rob the public of information crucial to holding their government accountable,” Fong said in a statement. “This has become increasingly clear as the Employment Development Department cannot explain how they are failing Californians every day with their dysfunction and the Governor’s administration continues to hide the COVID data they are using to make shutdown and reopening decisions.”
•••
Earlier in the week Grove criticized Newsom for lifting his regional stay-at-home order without clear information about any data on which his decision was based. She said the governor was moving the COVID-19 goalposts based on “secret data.”
“Without the full release of data, it has been difficult not to speculate that the governor has been using the livelihoods of 40 million Californians as political pawns,” Grove said in a statement. “Californians deserve full transparency, especially when their life, livelihood, children’s education, and mental health are being directly affected.”