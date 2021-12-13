Political Notebook: Brian Smith's campaign for supervisor spotted at NOR Parade

Former California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith has begun campaigning to represent District 3 on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
On Saturday, he and his supporters attended the North of the River Christmas Parade bearing “Brian Smith for Supervisor” signs. Their presence appears to confirm the speculation that Smith intends to run to succeed Supervisor Mike Maggard on the board.
He has not formally announced his candidacy, but told The Californian at the beginning of the month he was “very interested” in the office. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
"I talk to people from the District every day about their concerns, so in many of the most important ways, I feel like I'm already a candidate for Supervisor," Smith said in a statement. "Still, I don't anticipate I'll be making a candidacy announcement in December, which is a month ideally dedicated to faith and family. But, the enthusiasm of the community has me looking forward to making a final decision and announcement in January."
State senators endorse Jasmeet Bains for Assembly
State Senators Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, have endorsed Bakersfield Doctor Jasmeet Bains for Assembly District 32.
Bains is running as a Democrat to succeed Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, on a healthcare-focused platform.
“With COVID still impacting our communities and small businesses, with so much at stake for the future of water and food security in our Valley, it is critical that we have leaders who will fight for our Valley,” Hurtado said in a statement.
Her colleague, Pan, endorsed Bains along a similar line of reasoning.
“As a family doctor who served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she understands the importance of access to quality healthcare and ensuring everyone has access to preventive care and affordable lifesaving treatments,” he said in a statement.
In a statement of her own, Bains said she appreciated the support of the two state senators.
“In the Assembly, I look forward to championing the kinds of policies that will make a difference in the health and well-being of every Californian, ensuring that everyone has the healthcare they deserve and that our families can thrive,” she added.
Marisa Wood pledges off fossil fuel money
Bakersfield teacher Marisa Wood, who is running to unseat Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, in Congress, has announced she will not accept fossil fuel money for her campaign.
In a statement, she said she has seen the impacts of pollutants on the children she teaches throughout her 20-year career.
“The people in our community working in the oil and gas industry work hard to allow all of us to move freely around,” she said in the statement. “I will ensure that a thoughtful and responsible process is in place as we move to a more clean, sustainable world where we all can breathe as freely as we travel.”