Political Notebook: Brian Smith 'very interested' in running for District 3 seat on Board of Supervisors

Former California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith is “very interested” in running for the District 3 seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
In remarks to The Californian, he said he has begun seeking endorsements and support, but is not yet ready to make an official announcement.
“The best part of this whole campaign is the people I have been meeting and how supportive they are,” Smith said in a phone interview. “We’re getting a lot of people who are very supportive and we are hoping to make an announcement soon, but we just haven’t made the official announcement.”
A Marine Corps veteran with 34 years of law enforcement experience, Smith served as the commander of the CHP Bakersfield office for four years before being promoted to the assistant chief position out of Fresno. He also served as the deputy chief of the Shafter Police Department.
His primary area of interest includes improving the relationship between supervisors and first responders while increasing public safety. He also said he was interested in holding county department heads accountable and reducing bureaucracy.
Smith is the first candidate to publicly express interest in the District 3 seat, which is represented by Mike Maggard.
Maggard has not said whether he plans to run again for office. On Wednesday, he said in a phone interview he plans to announce his decision after the holiday season.
Perez endorses Gill
Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has endorsed former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill’s campaign for Congress.
Gill is taking on Rep. Kevin McCarthy for California’s 23rd Congressional District.
"When our leaders are wholeheartedly dedicated to the communities they serve, everyone wins. Louis Gill has done just that, helping the vulnerable find safety and providing them with options for a better life in Kern County,” Perez said in a news release. “I am proud to support his run for United States Congress and am certain that the residents of CA-23 will benefit from Louis’ passion and commitment to serving them.”
Gill said he was humbled by the endorsement.
“She knows very well about the struggles people in Kern County face and has selflessly prioritized policies that are in the best interest of her constituents,” he said of Perez in a news release. “I look forward to working with her as Congressperson of California’s 23rd District.”