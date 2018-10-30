While Halloween should be a fun time for kids and adults, local law enforcement is seeking to remind people how to safely celebrate the holiday.
For parents planning to take their kids trick-or-treating, the Bakersfield Police Department advises that parents should plan their route ahead of time and avoid busy streets. They also recommend having your children wear visible costumes — light-colored, if possible — that are easy to walk in.
Parents are also encouraged to carry a flashlight so drivers can see them.
For those who will be driving around on Halloween night, BPD recommends that they:
- Avoid driving through residential areas where there are likely to be trick-or-treaters, if possible
- Drive slowly in or around residential areas and be extra cautious
- Watch for people crossing the street and getting out of parked cars
- Watch for children in costume that may be hard to see at night
- Get a sober driver or use alternative transportation if you’re planning to drink.
