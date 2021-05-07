Police seeking alleged suspect in CVS robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged robbery suspect from an April 15 incident at a CVS Pharmacy located at 2690 Mount Vernon Ave.
According to a BPD news release, the suspect entered the CVS and removed several items from display shelves and exited without paying. When confronted, she pepper sprayed employees, according to the BPD.
The news release described the suspect as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, weighing between 240 and 250 pounds with brown hair and a chest tattoo.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Arvizu at (661) 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.