The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary at the Coach USA Bus Company, at 1800 Golden State Ave., on Dec. 11.
The suspects are described by police as a white woman in her 30s, with black hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the word "Alabama" on it and jeans, and a white woman, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black and white hat, a blue sweatshirt with a blue and white logo on it, black pants and black and white athletic shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2018 four-door blue Subaru Crosstrek, possibly with front-end damage.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
