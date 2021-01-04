The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in a burglary that occurred Nov. 22 at a business in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.
Police described the suspects as:
• White man between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "SOCAL" in white lettering across the front, dark colored pants, white and black tennis shoes, and a burgundy face mask.
• White woman between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. She was wearing a gray zip hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, red knit cap, black face mask and red Vans-style shoes.
Police also said there was a light-colored pit bull mix dog in the suspect vehicle. The vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, was recovered, BPD said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Amos at 326-3872 or the BPD at 327-7111.