The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a business burglary that occurred Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Niles Street.
Police described the suspects as:
• Hispanic man in his 20’s, standing about 5-foot-8 with an average build and facial hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and jacket.
• Hispanic man in his 20’s, standing about 5-foot-8 with an average build and facial hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F. Barrales at 326-3947 or the BPD at 327-7111.