Police are asking for community assistance locating a suspect with an active arrest warrant for an alleged attempted murder that occurred last weekend in west Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 32-year-old Paul Evans is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Whiskey Barrel Saloon, 2816 Calloway Drive.
BPD described Evans as a Black man in his mid-30s, standing about 6-foot-5 and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.
According to a BPD news release following the incident, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. When officers responded to the scene they located a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance where he is being treated and is listed in critical condition, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.