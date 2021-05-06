Police seek suspect, vehicle in commercial burglary

Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's help identifying the suspect and vehicle related to a commercial burglary April 15 in the 1000 block of Brundage Lane.
Police said the suspect is a white man, 20 to 30 years old with medium height, medium build, blond hair, blue eyes and a facial piercing under his right eye. He was wearing a black “California Republic” hat.
The vehicle is described as a white older model Chevrolet S-10 single cab pickup.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 326-3592 or BPD at 327-7111.