The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted business burglary that occurred Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Union Avenue.
In a news release, BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build. He has neck tattoos and was wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, tan pants and black-framed eyeglasses, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 326-3592 or the BPD at 327-7111.