Police are requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged mail theft and vandalism incident.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred on Jan. 1 in the 3400 block of Truxtun Avenue.
BPD described the suspect as a white man in his 30’s, standing about 5-foot-10 with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F. Barrales at 326-3947 or the BPD at 327-7111.