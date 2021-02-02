Police are requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged grand theft incident that occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 3130 24th Street.
The incident took place on Nov. 28 at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 when the suspect stole equipment and merchandise from the store, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5-foot, 10-inches tall. He was wearing a blue knit cap, blue jacket, gray T-shirt, black shorts and had a camouflage backpack, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective I. Jones at 326-3558 or the BPD at 327-7111.