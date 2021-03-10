Police seek suspect in alleged church burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted in an alleged burglary of a church.
According to a news release from the agency, the incident occurred Feb. 28 in the 4200 block of Wilson Road.
The BPD described the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He has a light complexion, short dark dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail and prescription glasses, police said.
The news release added that the suspect was wearing a black jacket, light colored shirt, short cargo pants, red tennis shoes and was in possession of a bicycle at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.