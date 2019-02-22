The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in locating an at-risk adult male, identified as Gerardo Lopez, age 72.
Lopez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, gray baseball cap and black shoes.
Lopez was last seen in the 1500 block of Lotus Lane at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. He is at-risk due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
