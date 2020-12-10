The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect in a theft offense that occurred in October.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds with shaved brown hair. He was wearing white jeans, a jean jacket, black shoes and a white bandana that covered his face.
The alleged theft occurred Oct. 23 in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Pace at 326-3273 or the BPD at 327-7111.