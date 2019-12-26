The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for a robbery and an assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 13.
The incident occurred at the WSS Shoe Store at 60 Chester Ave. The suspects entered the store, selected several items and fled without paying, police said. While fleeing the business, one of the suspects stabbed an employee, who tried to recover the stolen goods. The suspects were described by police as two Hispanic males in their 20s. One is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black Raiders hat and gray shorts. The other is approximately 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, wearing a black jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(1) comment
This makes me very angry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.