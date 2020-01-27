The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery at the Walgreens at 40 Chester Ave. on Jan. 21.
The suspect entered the business and began concealing items in his backpack, a news release said. When confronted, he assaulted the staff and fled on foot. The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 19 years old, with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
