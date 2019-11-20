The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at Dewar's Candy Shop on Eye Street Sunday night.
The burglary happened at 12:54 a.m. according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described by police as a man with a mustache, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shorts under light blue jean pants worn inside out, tan boots and gray work gloves.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.