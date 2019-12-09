The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened at 2:27 a.m. on Nov. 23 in the 100 block of West Jeffrey Street. The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic male, 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, a brown beard, a thin build, and wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue or black pants, long light colored socks and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
