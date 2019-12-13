The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.
Ramon Valdez-Magana, 64, was last seen at 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, in the 2100 block of College Avenue, according to a news release.
He is described by police as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.
Valdez-Magana is considered to be at-risk due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
