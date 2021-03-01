The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that resulted in injuries to the victim.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred Wednesday, Feb. 17, just before 5 p.m. near East Brundage Lane and South Milham Drive.
Police described the suspect vehicle as a white, late-90s model four-door Toyota Avalon with rear tinted windows.
There is likely damage on the vehicle’s passenger side, the news release stated.
The victim, who was riding a bike when struck, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Orozco at 326-3960 or the BPD at 327-7111.