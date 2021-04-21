Police seek alleged suspect in hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision.
According to a BPD news release, the collision occurred on Feb. 3 at 11:23 am in the 100 block of Wible Road.
The news release said the vehicle was a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra, which was recovered at the scene.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 35 and 45 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or (661) 326-7111.