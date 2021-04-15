Police seek alleged suspect in attempted burglary

Bakersfield police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in southwest Bakersfield on March 30.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident took place at 5:40 a.m in the 3200 block Hedgeland Court.
Police described the suspect as a light-complected man, between 18 and 28 years old, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds with a dark beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, multicolored shirt, long shorts, light colored tennis shoes and had prescription glasses, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hatfield at (661) 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.