Police seek alleged business burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a business burglary that took place earlier this month.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred May 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Police described the suspect as a white man, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, with a slim build and mustache. He was wearing a grey hat, dark grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and was carrying a multi-colored backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Thomas at (661) 326-3513.