Police are asking for community assistance identifying an armed robbery suspect from an alleged Jan. 13 incident.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the robbery occurred at 7:25 p.m. at a Dollar Tree store located at 2505 South H St.
BPD described the suspect at Black man in his mid-30’s, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black knit cap, plaid blue jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes with white soles and was armed with a black and silver pistol, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or the BPD at 327-7111.