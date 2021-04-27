Police seek alleged aggravated assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in an aggravated assault incident that took place two weeks ago.
According to a news release from the BPD, the incident occurred April 14 at 9:21 a.m. in the parking lot of Stockdale Veterinary Hospital, 6400 Nottingham Lane.
An argument began between two individuals, and the victim in the aggravated assault refused to give the suspect money, according to the BPD.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s, wearing a black tank top and brown pants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective F Juarez at (661) 326-3553 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.