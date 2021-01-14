Police are seeking community assistance identifying the driver of a motorcycle involved in an alleged injury hit-and-run that occurred last month in the 700 block of Planz Road.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred Dec. 26 at 4:07 p.m.
BPD described the motorcycle as a blue Suzuki GSXR, possibly a 2017 to 2019 model.
The agency said the driver was a Hispanic man who was wearing light blue pants, a possible black or dark jacket and helmet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957 or 326-7111.