Belinda Gonzalez-Granados

Belinda Gonzalez-Granados

 Photo courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile.

Belinda Gonzalez-Granados was last seen Monday at 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Claire Street in south Bakersfield.

BPD described her as a Hispanic female, standing about 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, denim shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Belinda’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.