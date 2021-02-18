The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile.
Belinda Gonzalez-Granados was last seen Monday at 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Claire Street in south Bakersfield.
BPD described her as a Hispanic female, standing about 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, denim shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Belinda’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.