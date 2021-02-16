Bakersfield Police are investigating an incident that occurred early Monday morning when a man allegedly injured two dogs with an axe.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the area near Union Avenue and Brundage Lane to the report of a physical fight. When they arrived they found two dogs, one of which was associated with one of the people involved in the alleged altercation, that had suffered serious injuries after being struck by an axe.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, standing about 5-foot-9, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a red-and-white knit cap and was armed with an axe, police said.
Officers rendered medical aid to the injured dogs and local animal rescue organizations were able to coordinate further medical care for the animals, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective S. Pace at 326-3273 or the BPD at 327-7111.