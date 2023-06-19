The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old woman missing since Sunday.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old woman missing since Sunday.
Anna Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot, 10 inches in height, with gray and brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Sunday on the 4500 block of Upland Point Drive, near Highway 178 and Fairfax Road. She was seen last wearing a brown sweatshirt, purple vest, short-sleeved blue shirt and dark pants.
Police said Lopez is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information on Lopez or her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 661-327-7111.