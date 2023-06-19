Lopez 1.jpg

Anna Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot, 10 inches in height, with gray and brown hair and brown eyes.

 Courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old woman missing since Sunday.

Anna Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot, 10 inches in height, with gray and brown hair and brown eyes.

Tags

Recommended for you