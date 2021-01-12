The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted for an alleged commercial burglary.
The incident occurred Dec. 28 in the 4500 block of Californian Ave. Police said the two suspects forced entry into a business and stole jewelry and electronics.
BPD described the suspects as:
• White man in his mid-to-late 30’s, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet talk with a medium build. He has a ruddy complexion and reddish unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a logo in white lettering, a dark green jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt with a white figure on the front, light blue jeans and black shoes with white trim.
• White or Hispanic man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark gray jeans, black shoes with white trim and was in possession of an all-black BMX-style bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.