Police search for two alleged suspects in theft incident

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying two alleged suspects in a theft incident that occurred Feb. 17.
According to a BPD news release, the incident took place at 4:22 a.m. in the 3200 block of Maywood Drive when the men stole an item from a vehicle.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Light complected man wearing a blue button-down shirt, black polo style shirt with white stripes, and a black hat with a white design.
• Heavy set man with a medium complexion and short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black face cover.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Richardi at 326-3858.