The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run collision two weeks ago.
The collision, which police said featured the vehicle striking a pedestrian, occurred on Jan. 8 at about 5:30 p.m. near V and 4th streets.
BPD described the suspect vehicle as a 1990s model White Chevrolet or Ford extended cab pickup with a bucket lift or “cherry picker.”
Police said the victim suffered minor-moderate injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960.