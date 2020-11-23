Trevion Pitts 2

Trevion Pitts, 18, is accused of threatening witnesses in a hit-and-run, police said.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened witnesses of a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Oct. 7 in the 1500 block of East California Avenue, police said. One suspect who was a passenger brandished a firearm at witnesses. He also threatened people trying to render aid to a victim who sustained injuries, police said.

Police are searching for Trevion Pitts, 18, who has been identified as the suspect who brandished a firearm in this incident. BPD said he stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.