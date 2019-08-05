A man who police say committed a kidnapping at gunpoint in January was out on bail for gun-related charges and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm — but a search of his work office showed he was in possession of a handgun and a rifle.
Matthew Queen, 42, was arrested July 16 on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, manufacturing an assault weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and resisting arrest, after the victim reported the incident months later in May. Queen is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Queen was booked into the Kern County Jail and is also being held on remand for various firearm and ammunition possession offenses for which he was previously charged and was out on bail. Queen's total bail is $625,000.
Around the end of January, Queen, accompanied by two other unnamed suspects, knocked on the front door of the victim's home and was let in by a roommate. He went into the victim's room and stood over the victim, wearing a bullet proof vest and brandishing a handgun, a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in the court said.
The victim was then forced at gunpoint to get out of bed and get into Queen's car, the report said. The victim said Queen continued to accuse the victim that he snitched on Queen about him possessing firearms to police, the report said. One of the victim's roommates said he looked "scared to death" as he was forced into Queen's car.
Queen also forced the victim to walk into the river while a gun was pressed to his head, the report said.
On July 15, Queen fled BPD for about two hours after officers showed up at a construction site to conduct an investigation into a kidnapping case. A probable cause statement filed in the Kern County Superior Court said Queen "disregarded numerous commands from officers, climbed over several fences, on to a roof of a business and ultimately entered the river where he continued to ignore officers' commands for over an hour."
On the same day at an unnamed work location, the report, said BPD officers found a handgun that matched the description of the gun the victim said was used on him; a non-registered semiautomatic rifle and rifle scope; a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, loaded with .223 caliber ammunition; and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.