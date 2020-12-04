The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a man wanted for a sexual assault offense.
In a news release, police identified 23-year-old Jordon McLeod as the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Jan. 29 on the bike trail near The Park at River Walk.
BPD said McLeod is a transient with no known address.
If he's located, please call 9-1-1 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
The incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. when the victim was running on the bike path. According to BPD, she heard someone running behind her. As she turned, the suspect grabbed her by the shoulders before she pepper sprayed him and fought him off. The suspect then fled area.