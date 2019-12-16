When he was unable to convince his pregnant girlfriend to have an abortion, Jagmeet Sandhu allegedly broke into her home while she slept on the night of Dec. 10, pointed a revolver at her head and demanded she swallow a packet of pills he handed her, according to a Bakersfield police report submitted to Kern County Superior Court.
The woman, who was 12 weeks pregnant, told police, according to the report, that Sandhu told her: "Take these pills or I'm going to kill you."
She ingested 11 of the white pills over three hours, the police report said. It did not state what the pills were or how they were obtained.
The woman then became ill and went to the hospital where an attending physician later told police the pills had caused the fetus to die, the police report said.
The woman told police she had ended a 10-month relationship with Sandhu three weeks prior because he kept insisting she have an abortion.
Sandhu pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, assault with a firearm, threatening with intent to terrorize and domestic abuse in court last week. He is being held on $1 million bail in Kern County Jail.
I am confused as to the accused's last name. Is it Singh or Sandhu?
