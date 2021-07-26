Police release photos of three catalytic converter theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
The theft occurred around 6:30 p.m. July 19 in the 1400 block of White Lane, according to a news release from police.
Two photos released by the department depict two men, a woman and the stolen vehicle that they were last seen in, according to police. The vehicle is described as a Blue 2012 Nissan Juke California with the license plate 8CHE651.
Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man, who is about 18 to 25 years old. He stands about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, light-colored jeans and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is about 18 to 25 years old, according to police. He is about 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white and gray short-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans.
The third suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.